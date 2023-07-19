Coloradans take the fight for SNAP benefits to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KKCO) - According to government data, about 42 million Americans rely on food assistance programs, also known as SNAP. Many of those recipients are children.

However, an upcoming farm bill could be putting some of those benefits on the chopping block. A group of Coloradans took the fight to capitol hill this week, hoping to keep SNAP intact.

According to the USDA, each school-age child who received SNAP benefits receives $5.70 a day in assistance. However, advocates for Save the Children said that the funding isn’t nearly enough for kids going through crucial stages of development.

“We know that children under the age of five, that is one of the greatest areas of growth and the greatest times of growth for them. If children are not being fed healthy meals, then that impacts their growth,” said Susan Hill of Centennial on behalf of Save the Children. Hill lobbied lawmakers to preserve SNAP benefits and to make the program more accessible, especially for children.

“Children of school age who are in school, if they are not having healthy nutrition, then they are not able to learn. We want to make sure that all of our children in Colorado are never hungry,” Hill continued.

In recent months, lawmakers have tried to roll back SNAP benefits by adding work requirements and age limits to the program. For Colorado advocate Alexis Meadows, it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“My family was on SNAP, and I knew that there was times that my mom and dad, they could not afford food. The SNAP that were getting from the government was how we were going to eat,” Meadows said.

The fate of SNAP and its benefits will be determined in the farm bill, which will be voted on this fall on Capitol Hill.

