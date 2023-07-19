Denver Mayor announces homeless population emergency

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Denver’s new mayor Mike Johnston declared an emergency for the area’s growing homeless population.

Johnston said he planned to house 1,000 of Denver’s unsheltered population by the end of the year.

In January 2022, 4,794 people were declared homeless in the Denver area. That number is up 44% from five years prior.

There has been a 2% increase in rent year-over-year according to the second quarter Vacancy and Rent report from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver. The average rent in the Denver area sits at $1,878.

Johnston’s administration planned to activate the city’s emergency operations center by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.