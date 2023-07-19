Fire restrictions begins July 21st

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting on July 21, 2023 Garfield County Sheriff and the seven fire districts in Garfield County will be implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, which will become effective at 12:01 am.

The decision made was made with consideration given the nature of level of fire danger we have been seeing in the valley.

The Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Garfield County means no fireworks are allowed, only professional fireworks, all burn permits are postponed until further notice, campfires are only allowed within designated areas, there will be no smoking except within designated areas, enclosed vehicles or building and to use common sense and industry safety practice when welding operations.

