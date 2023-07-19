Major League Baseball sees historic offensive output

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:49 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fun note out of Major League Baseball, Tuesday saw historic offensive output by over a third of the teams. Eleven teams scored double digit runs, that was the most in a single day dating back to 1900, according to MLB.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, Baltimore Orioles 3

New York Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Arizona Diamondbacks 16, Atlanta Braves 13

Cleveland Guardians 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Chicago Cubs 17, Washington Nationals 3

Kansas City Royals 11, Detroit Tigers 10

San Francisco Giants 11, Cincinnati Reds 10

Four of the games listed also had two teams put up double digit runs, which also ties a league record dating back to the 19th century.

