Tuskegee Airmen celebrates 100th birthday in Colorado

James Harvey III celebrated his 100th birthday in Colorado. Pictured here Harvey was the Grand...
James Harvey III celebrated his 100th birthday in Colorado. Pictured here Harvey was the Grand Marshall for the National Memorial Day Parade in 2022.(NBC News)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the weekend one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday in the Lakewood community.

Lt. Col James Harvey III was born in 1923. He served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot with the 332nd fighter group’s 99th squadron, also known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

Harvey is a congressional gold medal recipient and retired from the military in 1965 after serving as a pilot in the Korean War.

In honor of his 100th birthday the Lakewood Police Department escorted Harvey to his celebration Saturday at the Wings Over the Rockies.

The Lakewood community also came together to celebrate Harvey at Coyote Gulch Park.

