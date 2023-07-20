3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Sen. Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine
Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart store in Wisconsin
FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties