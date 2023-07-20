Athletes of the Week: Mavs Men’s Basketball goes International

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s no secret in Colorado that Europe has become a hotspot in the basketball world, with the Denver Nuggets winning their first ever NBA title thanks in large part to their Serbian Born Center Nikola Jokic. So, what better place for the Mavericks Men’s Basketball Team to go to sharpen their skills in the offseason.

“It was three cities in ten days, we started in Prague and went to Berlin, then France,” Redshirt Sophomore Guard Reece Johnson said.

“They have a different system than we do. They don’t play in the schools. And so like when you think of like club basketball, or AAU basketball, it’s really the way it works there. And then they have all the way up to professional teams. Unfortunately, it was July, and a lot of the professional team, all the professional teams were on a break,” Head Coach Mike DeGeorge said, it was really hard for them to put together their top team. So we played against the younger teams, you know, U21, U19 teams. Unfortunately, the competition wasn’t what we were hoping for. So, we did go undefeated and like we averaged 122 points a game.”

Despite the mismatch on the court, the team still had to overcome obstacles, one being the language barrier.

“I remember the coach to screaming out something. And it’s like, is he screaming for a player? Is he mad at someone? Did they have a breakdown on defense? So that was funny,” Johnson said, “Usually you can try to get you can read social cues, how the player reacts, I can definitely tell when a player was mad at another player.”

“I think the guys just did this good job of like, you know, just kind of tuning everything out and just focusing on playing the way we want to play,” Coach DeGeorge said.

After dominating on the hardwood, the team was able to find time to step away and be tourists, even if that meant looking like tourists at times.

“There were just so many cool things. I mean, I think the city that had the biggest impact and everybody including me was Prague just because of you know, just in the United States it’s just so hard to get a sense of the history of something as old as the city of Prague,” Coach DeGeorge said.

“We were constantly on Google Translate trying to get the trying to get some words out there so we could try to act like we could hold a conversation, but it really didn’t happen,” Johnson said.

“The funny thing was some of the guys tried to fit in, so like Trevor Baksin was trying to dress European, and I’m like Trevor you’re 6′9, you know you’re not going to fit in, We look like Americans walking down the street,” Coach DeGeorge said.

