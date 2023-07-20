Different tips to be water efficient during the summer season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We use water daily, but when the summer season arrives, communities use the most water. Summer activities can include swimming, gardening, and lawn watering. But, water conservation is crucial in a drought state.

Water mistakes can occur from something as simple as taking long showers to setting up your lawn sprinkler. It is a process that, according to Rob Davis, City Forester for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, is wasteful water. Inside, water waste can occur from showers to leaving sinks on. Outside, sprinklers could water the sidewalk or street if the placement is incorrect or overwater your plants, garden, and trees.

Davis mentions that many people think trees need a lot of water to thrive. But, as a forester, he mentions that is not entirely true. He states that trees, like any plant or vegetable, need water, but if you overwater them, they will need help or may not grow. “What trees want is to get saturated and then given a break. So the trees need water to live, but they also need oxygen in the roots. So if you’re watering every day, you can create this anaerobic condition,” said Davis. He mentions that trees play an essential part in the ecosystem. Not only do they release oxygen and take in carbon dioxide, but the leaves create shaded areas. Trees create a cool area to stay away from direct sunlight, allowing vegetation like grass to grow better.

Even if you do not have trees on your property, These same watering principles apply to any type of outdoor plants.

Davis states that the key is if every person starts to cut out the unnecessary, you will get significant savings. When everyone does their part to limit the amount of water used daily, that will help the water supply and reservoirs.

