Inmate dies in Mesa County jail

Coroner says not injuries found on inmate
Coroner says not injuries found on inmate(Mesa County Jail)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Mesa County correctional facility died. Scott Stephenson was found dead in his cell on Saturday July 15th.

Stephenson, who was 28 years old, was from Grand Junction. The Mesa County coroner has conducted an autopsy and determined there were no physical injuries to Stephenson.

The coroner’s office is now awaiting a toxicology exam.

