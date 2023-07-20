Inmate dies in Mesa County jail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Mesa County correctional facility died. Scott Stephenson was found dead in his cell on Saturday July 15th.

Stephenson, who was 28 years old, was from Grand Junction. The Mesa County coroner has conducted an autopsy and determined there were no physical injuries to Stephenson.

The coroner’s office is now awaiting a toxicology exam.

