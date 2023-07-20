Mesa County to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday

Hot and dry conditions result in implementation of fire restrictions
Hot and dry conditions result in implementation of fire restrictions(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a matter of time given how hot and dry it’s been in Western Colorado. Mesa County will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday July 21.

The restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 am Friday morning. They apply to Mesa County including Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land but not U.S. Forest service land.

Stage 1 restrictions mean the use of personal fireworks, campfires outside of designated fire pits or rings are prohibited. Agriculture burns can only be conducted with a burn permit from the county. The use of explosive targets is prohibited. Also, there is no smoking outside around combustible material. You are not allowed to use a chainsaw without a spark arresting-device.

The fire restrictions are being implemented by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and Grand Junction Fire Department.

If a fire is caused during restrictions, you could face felony charges.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Fire department t-shirt
Fire department warning of phone scam
Roice-Hurst Humane Society trailer
Mesa County, Roice-Hurst partner for foster pet challenge
Map of Sheriff Reservoir
Wildlife officials starting emergency fish salvage at Sheriff Reservoir
Oysters
Watch out! Oysters may be contaminated in Mesa County