Several residents file assesment appeals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Increasing property taxes means some homeowners will struggle to keep up with costs. In Mesa County, property taxes rose by 39 percent in the past two years prompting several residents to file assessment appeals.

In Mesa County, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t want to lower property taxes. “I think it was a lot of sticker shock for the taxpayers,” said Mesa County Assessor Brent Goff.

It’s what prompted 5,000 property owners to file assessment appeals. Goff says to blame the overheated real estate market in 2021.

“Construction costs were high, people wanted to move here, from out of state, and all those factors really contributed to this perfect storm for the overheated real estate market,” said Goff.

Goff says out of the 5,207 protests that have been filed, 2,450 were adjusted, and 2,750 were denied.

To determine this, assessors evaluate each protest based on sales in the area and consider any information property owners provide.

“And anything that they wrote that was unique to the property, like a location problem next to a house that had a lot of junk or anything that they wrote down, that gave us a clue as to why our value was wrong.”

If the property owner agrees with the assessor’s decision, then no further action is required, but if the property owner disagrees with the decision, they moved to the next step in due process, called the County Board of Equalization.

