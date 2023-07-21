Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This afternoon we’re learning about a man traveling eastbound on I-70 heading into Colorado from the Utah State Line fell asleep behind the wheel just after 4:30 this morning.

State patrol told our crew that the driver said he over-corrected and went into the median.

A semi truck driver noticed the sedan and found the driver of the vehicle inside with injuries.

We were told that Lower Valley Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the driver the hospital.

Also Lower Valley Fire Department is investigating and we’ll keep you updated online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.