Colorado facing blood shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is facing a blood shortage, according to a nonprofit blood donation organization called Vitalant.

Vitalant says blood donations typically dip in the summer months, but blood needs are constant throughout the year.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing another shortage of blood here in Colorado. We are down about 25%,” said Communications Manager Brooke Way.

It resulted in less than a three-day supply of most blood types. Ways say maintaining adequate blood can make the difference between life and death.

“So, you know, we just want to have that supply ready. We never want doctors to have to make, you know, impossible choices of delaying patient care because they don’t have the blood,” said Way.

The organization says they’re worried that it could lead to patient care delays for 95 hospitals around the state. Vitalant supplies blood to the majority of the hospitals in the Western Slope.

“So we really need donors coming in to visit us, not only at our new donation center there in Grand Junction but at these blood drives on the outskirts like Palisade. That way, we have that supply ready for those hospitals we serve.”

If you’d like to donate. Grand Valley Primary Care Palisade will host a blood drive on July 21 at 731 Iowa Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like to make an appointment, click here.

