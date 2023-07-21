Fatality in Rocky Mountain National Park

Water rushing at RMNP
Water rushing at RMNP(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service is confirming another person has died at Rocky Mountain National Park.

N.P.S. said a 51-year-old man from Carencro Louisiana was found unresponsive near the Mount Ida Trailhead on Monday, July 17. According to a press release, park visitors spotted the man, notified rangers via a personal locator beacon and began C.P.R. Park rangers also responded and continued C.P.R. but the man did not survive.

The man’s body was taken to the Grand County Coroner’s Office, who will determine the cause of death.

This is the third death at the park in just over two weeks. On July 2, a 24-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died after falling into water at West Creek Falls.

On July 9, a 26-year-old free climber from Boulder fell while climbing Ypsilon Mountain’s Four Acres of Blitzen Ridge.

