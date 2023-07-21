Free college in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Free college is headed to Colorado.

The state is offering free training for in-demand jobs through the Colorado Community College System.

The program is slated to begin this August and the Colorado Community College System is using the Career Advance Colorado Program.

The goal of the program is to prepare over 20,000 Coloradans for high demand careers during a nationwide work shortage.

The program is funded through HB 23-1246.

38.6 million dollars covered tuition fees, course materials, and other training program costs.

Careers with top priority to be funded in the program are early childhood education, education, firefighting, forestry, law enforcement, and nursing.

