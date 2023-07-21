Grand Junction Fire Department deploys teams to Northern California

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department has deployed a team to Northern California.

The GJFD Wildland Team had been asked to assist with firefighting efforts in Northern California due to the severe fire risk and extreme weather conditions in the area.

A total of four fighters and Brush 6 left Grand Junction Thursday 20, 2023.

The crew is expected to be in California for up to 14 days. Once in California they will be assigned to areas where they are needed most.

GJFD has two other wildland fire teams that will remain in the City.

