Kansas man pleads guilty to poaching Colorado moose

Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, illegally stalked and killed a bull moose September 2021...
Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, illegally stalked and killed a bull moose September 2021 near Pikes Peak.(NPS Photo)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One Kansas man has pleaded guilty to poaching a Moose in Colorado.

Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, illegally stalked and killed a bull moose September 2021 near Pikes Peak.

Somone came across the remains of the moose and had reported it had been illegally killed with an arrow.

After killing the moose Samuelson tried to remove its head, after an unsuccessful attempt he tried to hide the body under tree branches.

Samuelson has been ordered to pay $20,000 in fines, he is on probation for two years and has had his hunting license suspended.

