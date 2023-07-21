Mesa County to enter stage one fire restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is known to be one of many states in the west that undergo dry hot summers which lead to us feeling the heat and raising the fire danger. With the recent hot and dry trends occurring in Mesa County, they are implementing Stage One Fire Restrictions.

When Stage One Fire Restrictions are in place, there are limitations on what people cannot do that can help prevent wildfires from occurring. These restrictions prohibit:

Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials

Operating chainsaws without a spark-arresting device

Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and possession of an unexpired chemical pressurized fire extinguisher

“When things really start to heat up and the fuel starts to dry out, fire agencies within the whole region are meeting once a week, every week to look at the data. It’s coordinated by Bureau of Land Management (BLM). And what we’re really looking at is fuel moisture, relative humidity, and temperatures,” said Ellis Thompson, Community Outreach Specialist for the Grand Junction Fire Department.

According to Thompson, she stated that if a fire were to occur during these restrictions, it could be tough to impossible to control and could quickly become a wildfire. Also, if you cause a fire, not only is it a Class 6 felony, but it can come with stiff penalties such as fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of up to 18 months. Other charges can include Fourth Degree Arson, Intentionally Setting a Wildfire, and being responsible for damage caused.

So it is best practice to avoid any open flame or anything that can quickly start a wildfire. The restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 am on July 21, 2023, and remain in place until further notice.

