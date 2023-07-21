Potential toxic algal bloom spotted at Vega Reservoir

Algal bloom spotted on shore line
Algal bloom spotted on shore line(Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re going to be visiting Vega Reservoir, near Collbran anytime soon, you may want to watch out for what’s in the water.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a blue-green algae bloom was found along the shore line during routine water inspections.

“Algae blooms are common at Vega State Park,” said James Masek, Vega State Park Manager. We typically see these types of blooms when temperatures rise, usually later in the summer.”

Park officials said the bloom samples will be tested for increased levels of toxicity. For now though, park visitors are encouraged to avoid getting in the water where algae is present, and be careful when walking pets near the reservoir.

