Reports of shots fired overnight in Rifle

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Reports of shots being fired Thursday night in the 900 block of West 5th Avenue in Rifle, Colorado at approximately 10:30 PM.

When Rifle officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers gave aid and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was eventually released. According Rifle PD, the suspect fled the scene on foot. Around 1:55 AM a juvenile male fitting the description was apprehended off County Road 244 outside of Rifle.

He was taken into custody and is facing 1 count of assault in first degree and 4 counts of attempted assault in first degree. An investigation is underway.

