Single motorcycle accident

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department(Grand Junction Police Department Facebook Page)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning we’re about a single motorcycle crash that happened around 11 p.m last night between 1st and 7th Street Patterson.

We were told by our crew that the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with no known injuries and Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

We will keep you updated online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

Latest News

Algal bloom spotted on shore line
Potential toxic algal bloom spotted at Vega Reservoir
The county health department is vigilant when it cones to tracking the virus.
Mesa County Public Health tracks West Nile Virus
FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
NFL owners unanimously OK the Commanders sale to Josh Harris; Dan Snyder fined $60M on the way out
Water rushing at RMNP
Fatality in Rocky Mountain National Park