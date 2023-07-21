Story correction

By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday July 19 KKCO aired a story about a Mesa County Department of Corrections inmate who was found dead in his room. We incorrectly reported that the subject of the story, 28-year-old Scott Stephenson was being held in the Mesa County jail when he was found. This was not the case and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) had NO connection to Stephenson in this case. Any images or video aired in connection with the story was a misrepresentation of the story. We apologize for any inconvenience or issues this errpr may have caused.

