Triple-digit heat returns to Western Colorado this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our few days of reprieve from triple-digit heat are about to reach a sudden stop. We’re warming again, and triple-digits will be back this weekend.

This Weekend’s Heat

The increasing heat will send our high temperatures in the Grand Valley up to 101 to 103 degrees with mid-to-upper 90s across the rest of the Western Slope. Sunday will be even hotter. High temperatures in the Grand Valley will be around 104-105 degrees. The rest of the Western Slope will top out in the high 90s and low 100s.

Lack of Rain Could Lead to Developing Drought

We could use some rain. The weekly update of Drought Monitor highlight much of western and southwestern Colorado as “abnormally dry.” That’s one level below drought. The summer monsoon is a bit suppressed, and we’re expecting below-normal precipitation through at least August. This “abnormally dry” recognition from the Drought Monitor is likely a sign of developing drought. Again.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:37 pm. We’ll cool from upper 90s at 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM and lower 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 60 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Sunrise is at 6:04 AM. We’ll warm from upper 60s around 7 AM to lower 90s at noon and then near 100 degrees by 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 101 around Grand Junction, 96 degrees around Montrose, 100 degrees around Delta, and 98 degrees around Cortez.

