U.K. government plane lands in Eagle County

GYPSUM, Colo. (KKCO) - “It’s not every day you see a visitor like this in Eagle County!” That’s the word from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office as they welcomed a government plane from the United Kingdom.

The plane landed at the Eagle County Regional Airport July 18, on its way in from New York’s JFK Airport. No word yet on which British government official actually made the journey to Eagle County, but it’s presence created a bit of a buzz on Facebook.

