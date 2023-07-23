GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Grand Junction Department, officers responded to a two-motor vehicle collision in the area of Hwy 6 & 50 and 24 ¾ Road. It happened at approximately 12:20 PM.

A truck traveling westbound crossed over the center median and struck an oncoming SUV traveling eastbound, causing multiple injuries and significant vehicular damage.

Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the crash and extricated an adult female driver from the SUV.

The male driver of the truck, and the female driver and two juvenile passengers of the SUV were all transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated to include driver impairment as a contributing factor.

