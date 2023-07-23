Stage one fire restrictions in Montrose County

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Stage one fire restrictions for Montrose County will go into effect Monday June 24, 2023.

The restrictions are for the unincorporated west end area of the county. The restrictions do not apply to any property on the east side of the Uncompahgre Plateau.

High temperatures and dry conditions in the area prompted the restrictions.

Open burning, using fireworks and open campfires is not allowed. Campfires in a pre-approved campground or enclosed fire pit are allowed to be used.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

