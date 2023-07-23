Temperatures continue to climb as we get into Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Another warm-up is underway:

The past Wednesday thru Friday, temperatures fell back into the double digits, only having highs in the upper 90s in Grand Junction. However, by Saturday, July 22, temperatures rose back into the triple digits, and those temperatures will continue growing into our Sunday. Over the next seven days, Sunday, July 23, will be the warmest for most locations, with temperatures reaching 103-105 in the Grand Valley and Delta.

Temperatures will hover in the upper to mid-90s for areas like Montrose and Cortez.

The remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine, and by 7 pm in Grand Junction, temperatures will return into the upper 90s and continue to fall into the upper 80s by 9 pm. If you have any outdoor Saturday night activities, it will remain on the warmer side. Clear skies will hang around throughout the overnight hours into Sunday. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for Grand Junction, while Delta and Montrose will stay in the lower-60s and mid-50s for Cortez.

A look into next week:

Temperatures will remain hot for Grand Junction, starting a new workweek with the temperature staying in the triple digits for Grand Junction and Montrose. For Montrose and Cortez, the upper 90s will be the temperature. Some cloud cover will move in, leading to partly cloudy skies, with some precipitation chances rising towards the middle of the week. Again, even if precipitation changes slightly increase, with the hot temperatures and dry air, evaporation is likely to take over, meaning that even if it does rain, that precipitation will fall through drier air and evaporation before reaching the surface.

By the middle of the week, our four locations will have temperatures hovering around the mid to upper 90s. Then the next warm-up begins on Thursday, where triple digits return for Grand Junction and Delta, while Montrose and Cortez remain in the upper 90s.

