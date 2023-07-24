VA Western Colorado talks about their Peer Support Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All VA hospitals offer support services to help veterans with their day to day lives and personal wellness. David Muniz is not only a veteran but is also a peer specialist at the VA on the Western Slope. Peer Specialists, serve as role models to other veterans, teaching them skills that help with recovery, setting personal goals, identifying strengths, resources, and skills. Peer specialists also advocate on behalf of other veterans to help stop the stigma of mental illnesses, along with finding social support groups in their community that help them become more integrated.

The Department of Veteran Affairs and your Mesa County Veteran Service Officer are co-hosting a Pact Act claims clinic. The event is to encourage veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. This event will take place on August 7th, from 8: 00a.m to 2: 00p.m, at the Mesa County Workforce Center.

