VA Western Colorado talks about their Peer Support Program

Peer support services help Veterans who are using mental health treatment services in Veteran Health Administration (VHA). Any Veteran can have mental health problems, trouble with addictions, or other related problems.
VA Western Colorado talks about their Peer Support Program
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All VA hospitals offer support services to help veterans with their day to day lives and personal wellness. David Muniz is not only a veteran but is also a peer specialist at the VA on the Western Slope. Peer Specialists, serve as role models to other veterans, teaching them skills that help with recovery, setting personal goals, identifying strengths, resources, and skills. Peer specialists also advocate on behalf of other veterans to help stop the stigma of mental illnesses, along with finding social support groups in their community that help them become more integrated.

The Department of Veteran Affairs and your Mesa County Veteran Service Officer are co-hosting a Pact Act claims clinic. The event is to encourage veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. This event will take place on August 7th, from 8: 00a.m to 2: 00p.m, at the Mesa County Workforce Center.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

Latest News

va hospital 7/24
KKCO - Peer support service at VA Hospital interview 7/24
FILE - Delegates cheer as Republican vice presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind.,...
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn growers struggling with earworms
Tip a Cop fundraiser
“Tip a Cop!” Special Olympics fundraiser