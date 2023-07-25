Brush fire closes lane on I-70 near De Beque

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near De Beque is closed due to a brush fire.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit. De Beque Fire, helicopters, and other crews battled the blaze near mile marker 63. The fire is estimated to be 2-3 acres in size, according to fire officials.

As of late this afternoon, that lane on I-70 is still closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.