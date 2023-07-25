Scattered mountain rain returns as we stay hot and dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will once again be possible over the higher elevations of the Western Slope this afternoon while we continue to stay hot and dry across the valleys.

Mountain Rain, Valley Heat

While we did see a few quick rain drops at times out at Grand Junction Regional Airport yesterday afternoon and evening, most of the rain stayed confined to the higher elevations of the Western Slope. Expect a very similar pattern through Thursday where most of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms stay mostly over the higher elevations of the region. The valleys will continue to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, but don’t be surprised if some valley locations see some very quick rain drops like what Grand Junction saw yesterday--especially during the late afternoon and early evening.

Slightly Drier and Warmer

Some drier air starts filtering back into the region on Friday, and that should clear skies out and turn temperatures a little warmer through the end of the work week and the opening part of the weekend. It still won’t be as hot as we were this past Sunday and Monday, but temperatures in some of the valleys will once again be several degrees into the lower 100s. Fortunately this warm-up doesn’t last very long.

Best Rain Chances in a While

The ridge that has kept us dry and warm for the better part of the last few weeks is showing some indications of weakening and moving off to our east. That could open the door for our first very minor sniff of monsoon-like moisture. It’s nothing to get too excited about at the moment, as rain chances are still pretty low, but the evidence is there that we could see some of our best rain chances that we’ve seen in quite a while by Sunday and into early next week. At the very least we should get some more cloud cover in here, which should drop those afternoon highs into the lower and middle 90s.

