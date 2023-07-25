Star Drive-In Theatre hit with string of break-ins, thefts

Thousands of dollars in damages has been reported.
Thousands of dollars in damages has been reported.
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A staple in downtown Montrose has fallen victim to break-ins and thefts.

The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose has recently become the targeted sight for break-ins and thefts.

The most recent theft according to the theatre caused thousands of dollars in damages to the building. Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise were reportedly stolen as well.

There is a go-fund-me currently collecting money to help cover the cost for repairs.

According to the go-fund-me site the recent thefts and break-ins have made it hard for the theatre to continue operating.

