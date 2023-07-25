State troopers begin mid-summer seatbelt enforcement

The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
The 'Click it or Ticket' campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is kicking off a mid-summer seatbelt enforcement period, citing increasing seatbelt violation citations.

According to CSP, seatbelt violations are up 52 percent this year in Colorado. Starting July 24, through Aug. 4, law enforcement agencies across the state are joining in on the July seatbelt enforcement period.

During that same time last year, troopers said 788 citations were issued to drivers for not wearing a seatbelt, or there were unbuckled passengers in the car. That includes 68 drivers who had a child who was improperly restrained.

“Refusing to wear a seatbelt can’t be uncoupled with a possible consequence of death. So, while you may have the right not to protect yourself, I can’t accept that unbuckled fatalities in Colorado are a far too common occurrence,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “As we head into the last Click It or Ticket enforcement period of the summer, remember, there can be consequences much worse than a citation.”

According to CSP, 1,963 drivers were cited during the April and May Click It or Ticket enforcement periods. This year, that number is significantly higher, at 2,992.

CSP also said there were 236 people killed last year, who were not wearing seatbelts.

