Colorado energy office to offer e-bike vouchers

If you qualify for the rebate, that could mean up to $1,000 towards an e-bike.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is launching a statewide e-bike rebate program geared towards low and moderate income residents.

The Colorado Energy Office will determine eligibility depending on income. Vouchers worth $500 to $1,000 for the purchase of e-bikes will be issued based on eligibility.

Household income must be below 80% of the area’s median income in order to qualify for the rebates.

The Colorado Energy Office will open applications for one week each month and will be selected randomly.

