Emerald Ash Borer arriving on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many different pests across the country wreak havoc on various animals, plants, trees, and more. One invasive pest has found its way to the Western Slope; the Emerald Ash Borer.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species that feeds off ash trees. According to Carl Meinecke, Carbondale Arborist, he stated that the pest found its way to the United States back in the late 1990s. It wasn’t until 2002 that detection occurred in Southeastern Michigan for the first time. Since then, it has spread to numerous states. It arrived in Colorado in 2013 in Boulder. The invasive species has continued its journey to the Western Slope, now appearing in Carbondale.

“Moving firewood is one of the main reasons that it has shown up here, right? And so people have brought it from other locations. The temptation is to I’ll just bring some wood from my house on my next hunting trip or camping trip. And so what can you do, right, there’s a whole campaign that’s called burn it, where you buy it or buy it, where you burn it. That campaign is all around trying to make sure that we reduce the amount of wood movement that we have,” said Dan West, Colorado State Forest Entomologist. He states that there are two different ways that the Emerald Ash Borer can go from one location to another. The first is natural, which moves by flying and migrating over many days. The other is the most common way, which is human-caused, and that is hitching a ride through firewood.

Once the Emerald Ash Borer has made its way to a location, it will start its journey over to an ash tree—the process of how it destroys begins with the larvae stage. “The Emerald Ash Borer is similar to other bark beetles, you know, it’ll lay its eggs on the bark, and those eggs will go through a process go into the tree go into the vascular system of the tree, and the larvae will start eating away at that zone. And that’s what really disrupts and eventually kills the tree because the tree is not getting water. It’s not getting sugars and stuff, you know, it’s disrupting that whole vascular system,” said West. Trees will show signs of infection through a wave-like pattern in the branches where the larvae have been. Other signs are trees that have lost all their leaves or trees where the leaves are so small and limped over.

There are some treatments for infection in a tree, but it depends on how big and dead a tree is. “The advice that we’ve gotten so far is that an injection treatment is probably the best treatment. It depends on the size of the tree. That’s one thing. There are some spray and ground-soaking treatments that aren’t as effective. And we’re concerned about those for other bugs and pollinators, and also for water pollution, so and other plants in the area, too,” said Carbondale Tree Board Member Dan Bullock. If a tree is too small, an injection can’t happen. If it meets the criteria but is 30% or more dead, there is no recovery for the lost ash. Bullock mentions that if your tree is dead, contact an arborist about removing it.

In the instance of the Emerald Ash Borer across the Western Slope, Bullock wants to educate the public about the devastation the pest causes to ash trees. One of the most significant ways to help prevent the spread is not to move firewood, which is the most common cause. Even then, some cases don’t involve firewood. These pests can be moved through everyday commercial transportation. In the end, once the Emerald Ash Borer has made its way into an area, there is no way to wipe out the colony entirely.

