Grand Junction man arrested in Utah, accused of internet crimes against children
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KKCO) - The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grand Junction man related to internet crimes against children earlier this week.

Cody Williams of Grand Junction was arrested on June 17 in Thompson Springs, Utah.

Williams was charged with enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor. He was booked into the Grand County Jail.

The case is still an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.

