Killer spouses: A search history of horror

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a Colorado woman allegedly died from poisoning at the hands of her husband, investigators discovered a search history that was crucial to finding the cause of her death. Piggy-backing off that, search histories from a Utah woman’s Iphone helped lead to her arrest a year later, after her husband passed from what seemed like a fentanyl overdose. However, the circumstances may be more sinister than first thought.

I wanted to learn more about the forensic pathology and investigations that led to these arrests.

The Mesa County Coroner says every autopsy is treated like a homicide, but when it comes to poisonings the exam becomes more intricate.

“A poisoning death is probably one of the most challenging cases that we deal with in the coroner’s office, and in forensic pathology,” Said Dean Havlik the elected Mesa County Coroner.

On march 19th 2022, Aurora Police arrested James Toliver Craig for the alleged murder of his wife, Angela. In early march, Angela went to the hospital a total of three times. March 6th, 9th, and 15th. Just three days later, she was pronounced brain dead and taken off ventilator support.

A year previous to this incident, a man in Utah was found dead in his home, after a night of celebration with his wife.

Both were found to have lethal doses of substances that caused their death, but officers in each case were determined to discover the truth. With the help of forensic pathology, probable cause led to the spouses of the two victims.

“Some people think that you can just test for poisons and do a panel of poisons and that is not the case,” Said Havlik.

Havlik says you really have to know what poisons you’re looking for. As there isn’t an all encompassing test that would find poisons in the body. When suspicious of a poisoning, he says the medical examiner will have to do several different studies and panels until they find what they’re looking for.

When police began their investigation into Angela’s death, they discovered her husband James had ordered potassium cyanide prior to the final hospitalization. Sure enough, after an autopsy report was obtained the beginning of July, Angela had lethal doses of cyanide in her blood as well as tetrahydrozoline. That’s a common ingredient found in eye drops. The Arapahoe County Coroner ruled her death a homicide.

After reports of suspicion from coworkers and hospital staff, officers looked into James’ search history. Googling questions like, “How to make murder look like a heart attack,” and “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human,”.

“It’s an unusual case, that’s for sure. I’m sure it was a hard case for the forensic pathologist to perform and investigate,” Said Havlik.

Just outside of Salk Lake City, another alleged murder cover up was being unearthed by officers. In May of 2023, Kouri Richins was arrested on charges of aggravated murder and three counts of possessions of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Only a little over a year after her husband’s passing and following the release of the children’s book she wrote about how to cope with grief. Kouri claims her and her husband Eric were celebrating a business deal the night of March 3rd, 2022 with some cocktails. By the early hours of March 4th, Kouri says she discovered her husband, “Cold to the touch,” at the foot of their shared bed. She alleges that she performed CPR till the paramedics arrived, but further investigation proved that to not be true. Eric was dead.

The toxicology report showed a fentanyl overdose. The medical examiner said the man had five times the lethal dose of illicit fentanyl in his system. Arrest warrants from may of this year say after receiving the toxicology report, search warrants obtained Kouri and Eric’s phones and computers along with all information and date on those devices. The arrest warrant says an acquaintance, law enforcement named C.L. was discovered on Kouri’s phone. Investigators interviewed C.L. and learned that Kouri had requested various pills since December of 2021. Two weeks after Valentines day 2022, Kouri had requested $900 worth of fentanyl pills.

Based on these findings, Kouri was arrested.

In a June hearing, officials published Kouri’s search history to the court. Iphone searches like, “What is a lethal dose of fentanyl,” found on her phone encouraged a judge to deny the pretrial release Kouri had asked for.

Other searches included “If someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as,” and “How to permanently delete information from an Iphone remotely,”.

Now, Both parties in each case are expected in court within the next month or two.

“It’s a great example of great work done by a forensic pathology team,” Said Havlik.

Kouri will have a scheduling conference on September 1st at 1:30 PM. It is expected a preliminary hearing date will be decided there.

James Craig has an arraignment hearing on August 29th at 3 PM. He will be presented with the charges against him and it’s expected he will enter a plea.

