Montrose Police Department hosts school supply drive

From now until Monday August 7th, 2023, the MPD is hosting a school supply drive.
By Hannah Hickman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department is preparing for the upcoming school year.

From now until Monday August 7th, 2023, the MPD is hosting a school supply drive. Anyone can drop off supplies inside the front lobby of the police department at 434 South First Street.

A list of acceptable items to be dropped off are:

· Dry-erase markers

· Pencils

· Tissues

· Ring binders

· Glue sticks

· Composition books

· Earbuds

· Hi-lighters

· Pocket folders

· Backpacks

A full list of items needed can be found here.

Officers will collect everything donated and take it to school district officials to be assessed on August 8th.

