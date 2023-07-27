Bookcliff Elementary School principal resigns

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education unanimously voted to accept...
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education unanimously voted to accept Butterfield’s resignation.(Pexels)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After serving as principal for Bookcliff Elementary School for nine years, Jim Butterfield has resigned.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education unanimously voted to accept Butterfield’s resignation.

Terry ReQua has been assigned as the interim principal for the school. She retired in June after working at the district’s director of site leadership since 2016.

Butterfield’s resignation comes after Bookcliff Elementary is forecasting an influx of students after the East Middle School closure.

Brian Hill, D-51′s superintendent said an interim principal was chosen because there wasn’t time to hire a new principal before the start of the school year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

Latest News

City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction mayor files run for Congress
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person behind...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspect in burglary
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph
Athlete of the Week - Mickie Joseph