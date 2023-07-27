Escaped Bent County inmate still at large

Three of the four escaped inmates have been found, but one remains free.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado authorities are still searching for one remaining escaped inmate from the Bent County Jail.

Authorities say Mark Fox and three other inmates broke out of the jail on Sunday.

Since then, two inmates are back in custody and a third was found dead of a possible drug overdose, according to the county’s office of emergency management.

46-year-old Fox is described as 6′4″ tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Authorities said he should be considered dangerous.

