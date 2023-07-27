Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety

Inflation is the number one cause of financial worry
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 50% of Americans are stressed out by their finances, according to a recent Bankrate study.

Danetha Doe, founder of the website Money & Mimosas, said to ease anxiety about finances, consider setting up weekly money dates.

These dates, Doe said, consist of five steps that will help you review your finances, goals and take a moment to celebrate what you’ve accomplished the week before.

Step One: Did I pay myself first this week? That could be shifting income into savings account or putting money into an investment account.

Step Two: Reflect on how much was spent the last week and where it went. Think about the spending pattern and any changes you might want or need to make.

Step Three: Reflect on investments. Review 401(k) plans or retirement accounts and any other investments, including small or home-based businesses.

Step Four: Look over debt plans and bills that need to be paid this week.

Step five: Pick one weekly accomplishment to celebrate. This celebration could be financially related or just wins in life.

Doe said having weekly money dates should eventually change people’s perspective about money and help them feel more empowered about their budget.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified

Latest News

FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
A suspect stands with his back turned in a photo released by the Mesa County Sheriff.
Loma burglary photos
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Costilla County man appealed his property valuation; County assessor then raised it another $300K
Costilla County man appealed his property valuation; County assessor then raised it another $300K