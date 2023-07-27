Fruita affordable housing project breaks ground

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - A new affordable-to-moderate income workforce housing project broke ground in Fruita on Wednesday.

The 50-unit housing project broke ground Wednesday afternoon at 1601 K and 4/10th Road. Members of the design team, partners, funders, the City of Fruita, and the newly-created Fruita Housing Authority came together to make the groundbreaking happen.

The new housing project will provide one, two, and three bedroom town homes for Fruita residents.

Developers said the location for the new complex is next to Rimrock Elementary, making for a safe walk to and from school.

“We felt like there was a true need here when we looked at it. And the city wanted affordable housing, so we felt like there was a good partner here. We can make this happen, and today we’re on the precipice of construction,” said Paul Glasgow with Indibuild.

The developers picked Fruita because they say it feels like a second home to them, and they wanted to create affordable housing in the area.

Construction is expected to last 15 months with a projected end-date of October 2024.

