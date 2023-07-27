Grand Junction mayor files run for Congress

City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.(City of Grand Junction)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction mayor, Anna Stout filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, citing her intent to unseat Republican representative Lauren Boebert.

Stout, who filed July 26, is running as a democrat in an already crowded race. Stout joins the race with two republicans including Boebert, and four other democrats, including Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost to Boebert during the November 2022 Election.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

