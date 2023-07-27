Lowline fire burning between Crested Butte and Gunnison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire is burning in Gunnison County about 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte on a ridge at an elevation about 9,400 feet. The Lowline fire is burning between Squirrel and Mill creeks 3.5 miles west of County Road 730, Ohio Pass Road.

Officials say the cause of the fire is lightning. Its about 20 acres in size. No structures are threatened however, the Gunnison Regional 911 Center is calling for mandatory evacuations for residents in the Mill Creek Drainage West of the intersection of County Road 730 and 727.

Three engines and one ground crew are on hand with more resources on the way. There is currently 0% containment in the fire.

