Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!

Sugar is a curious and affectionate, 4-year-old yellow lab looking to be adopted by a loving family
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Sugar, a dog as sweet as her name suggests! Although she may be a bit large for a lap dog, she doesn’t seem to realize that. Sugar is incredibly friendly and loves to make new friends, including children. She was found as a stray in Delta, so her past living situation is unknown. However, Roice-Hurst believes that Sugar would thrive in a home where she is the only pet.

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Sugar!(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

