Sizzle continues to end the week, then cooler weather and rain arrive

We’ll end the week dry and hot.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few showers and thunderstorms gave the thirsty ground a drink this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible this evening, but they’ll be fewer and fewer with time. Most of the rain will stay over the higher terrain, so most of us down low will stay dry.

Hot Through Saturday

We’ll end the week dry and hot. Triple-digit heat is likely again on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s highs will be around 101-103 degrees for the Grand Valley and around Delta. The heat may step up to 102-104 degrees. The rest of the Western Slope will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Cooler Air & Rain Arrive

Increasing rain and cooler weather will arrive on Sunday. Most of Sunday’s right will fall over the mountains. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible over the valleys. Showers and thunderstorms will increase and become more common and more widespread on Monday and Tuesday. They may be more common over the mountains during the days, then the evenings can become more stormy in the valleys.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:32 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s at 6 PM to lower 90s at 8 PM then to mid-80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 64 degrees around Montrose, 65 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm from lower 70s at 7 AM to mid-90s at noon to upper 90s and lower 100s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 101 degrees around Grand Junction, 97 degrees around Montrose, 101 degrees around Delta, and 99 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

Long-range trends favor near-normal to below-normal temperatures over the next week to two weeks. We’re favored for above-normal rainfall for the next week to ten days, but some drying is expected to follow.

Drought Monitor Update

The new Drought Monitor update released on Thursday July 27 showed persistent “abnormally dry” conditions for Colorado’s Western Slope. A small area of moderate drought has emerged in south-central Colorado along the eastern San Juan Mountains. Overall below-normal rainfall through August is not good news, but the brief period of above-normal rainfall will be helpful.

