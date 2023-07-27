Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Mesa County: Do’s and Dont’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Right now Mesa County is in a stage 1 fire restriction, meaning people should avoid doing anything that could contribute to starting a wildfire. Things like smoking outdoors, using tools that produce sparks and heats, and makeshift campfires are not allowed at this time. During extremely hot and dry weather conditions, a red flag warning can often pop-up. When a red flag issued, everything that is allowed during a stage 1 fire restriction is banned. This means, cooking outside and open flames should be avoided by all means.

