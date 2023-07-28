De Beque breaks ground on new community center

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - County and community leaders broke ground in De Beque for the new community center.

The new, more than 7,000 square foot center is slated to go up at 305 E. 4th St. in De Beque. The facility will have a gymnasium, meeting rooms, a kitchen, outdoor recreation amenities such as tennis and pickleball courts. It’s even expected to have a gazebo.

Like other community centers in Mesa County, officials said the De Beque Community Center will be a place community members can gather to host meetings, get-togethers and enjoy recreational and educational activities for everyone.

De Beque currently has a community center, but residents will tell you though, it’s due for an upgrade.

“We have a community center that has served this community for generations, and decades at least,” said De Beque mayor, Shanelle Hanson. “It is small, and we are limited on space with that one. And I think that this larger space will be well used for those larger events, and the little one can still be used for the little ones.”

The new center is expected to be finished in fall 2024.

For more information about the De Beque Community Center project, please visit.

