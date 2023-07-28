FBI warns about scam calls, victims lost thousands of dollars

Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it...
Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it says ‘FBI’.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - FBI Denver is warning people about potential scam calls mimicking the agency’s phone number.

Callers pose as FBI special agents, the phone number that pops up is spoofed to look like it says ‘FBI’.

Callers are reportedly using Colorado Springs’ main phone number. Victims are being told over the phone their identity or bank accounts have been compromised. Victims are then asked to transfer money into gift cards or cryptocurrency.

So far, the FBI has identified a loss of $940 to $13,000 for victims. The victims don’t live in Colorado and are actually outside of FBI Denver’s area of responsibility.

FBI Denver reminded people law enforcement will never ask for money to be transferred to gift cards. They also said people should never share their personal information with a stranger over the phone.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified

Latest News

Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
The trooper has non serious injuries. Two passengers in a white passenger car taken to the...
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
New law raising the age to buy guns goes into effect next month
New law raising the age to buy guns goes into effect next month
Escaped Bent County inmate still at large
Escaped Bent County inmate still at large