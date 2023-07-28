Governor Polis promoting universal pre-school in Colorado

While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting...
While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting statewide in August.(Governor Jared Polis / Facebook)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis made his way to the Western Slope this week.

He visited the new site where the Clifton Community Center will be and made his way to the Eureka McConnell Science Museum.

While on the Western Slope Gov. Polis talked about the universal pre-school initiative starting statewide in August.

The new program allows four-year-olds to receive free half-day preschool services.

Gov. Polis said the program frees time up for dingle parents and saves families thousands of dollars a year.

“It helps prepare your child for success, it helps save parents money about $6,000 a year, and much of the cost of preschool is very hard for families in Western Colorado and across the state.” Gov. Polis said.

Gov. Polis also said his visit came during the week Colorado was celebrating its 147th anniversary as a state.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified

Latest News

Group forms to ensure Enoch's Lake stays public if sold
Group forms to ensure Enochs lake stays public if sold by Fruita
Western Colorado Community College celebrates new $1.1 million grant
Western Colorado Community College celebrates new $1.1 million grant
Lowline Fire grows slightly, evacuation orders remain unchanged
Lowline Fire grows slightly, evacuation orders remain unchanged
Sheriff’s office rescues 6 horses from Parker property
Sheriff’s office rescues 6 horses from Parker property