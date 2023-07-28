Grand Junction fire crews headed to San Miguel County “Thunder” fire

Lightning caused fire in San Miguel County
Lightning caused fire in San Miguel County(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new wildfire is burning in San Miguel County. The Thunder Fire is burning in Naturita Canyon southwest of Norwood.

Ground crews from Grand Junction have been deployed. It’s estimated at about 10 acres with zero percent containment.

Pre-evacuations are underway for residences along Thunder Rd, including La Mesa Vista, and Catspaw. This means you may be required to evacuate soon. Everyone in the pre-evacuation area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice; if you feel you are in danger and want to leave, do so.

If you need additional time to evacuate, you should consider leaving now. If you need to arrange for transportation assistance, you should do so immediately. If you have livestock or other large animals, you should consider removing them from the hazard area now. Again, this pre-evacuation is only for residents in the areas listed above. There is no threat to structures currently.

Pre-evacuation is underway for residents along thunder road. This means anyone in that area may be required to evacuate soon. There are also air resources along with ground crews fighting the fire. It’s believed to have been started by lightning.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD Officers Respond to Multiple Injury Crash on HWY 6 & 50
GJPD respond to multiple injury crash on HWY 6 & 50
accident on I-70
Accident on I-70 near Utah State Line
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
Kayaker drowns near Palisade
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
Gunnison County Coroner id's bodies found in remote campground
Three people found dead in Gunnison County identified

Latest News

Starting August 1st, 2023, hunters will have the chance to purchase the remaining big game...
Big game licenses on sale August 1st
County and community leaders shovel dirt
De Beque breaks ground on new community center
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Medicad Cuts
SB23-184 Protections for Rental Tenants and HB23-1095 Prohibited Provisions in Rental...
Renters to have more protection against landlords starting in August